Get hired! Job openings in and around Mountainair

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mountainair companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mountainair:

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mountainair)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Factory Worker

🏛️ Depewagent

📍 Estancia, NM

💰 $780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Factory workers are responsible for a range of functions including processing, sorting, and packing the products, as well as operating the machines and monitoring the output to check it is in line ...

4. Sales Consultant verizon

🏛️ CellularSales

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $122,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Sales Cellular Sales is Growing Average and High-End Sales Consultants earn $68000 - $122000 / year For seven of the last eight years, Cellular Sales has received the Inc. 5000 award for ...

5. Dentist

🏛️ JUST CLEAN SMILES, LLC

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Needing a general dentist to add to our expanding dental practice. Wanting someone to work in Peralta, NM (just outside of Albuquerque) with a current or applied for NM dental license. This position ...

6. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $30 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...