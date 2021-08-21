Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

Get hired! Job openings in and around Mountainair

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mountainair companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mountainair:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYtH1OG00

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mountainair)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Factory Worker

🏛️ Depewagent

📍 Estancia, NM

💰 $780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Factory workers are responsible for a range of functions including processing, sorting, and packing the products, as well as operating the machines and monitoring the output to check it is in line ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultant verizon

🏛️ CellularSales

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $122,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Sales Cellular Sales is Growing Average and High-End Sales Consultants earn $68000 - $122000 / year For seven of the last eight years, Cellular Sales has received the Inc. 5000 award for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dentist

🏛️ JUST CLEAN SMILES, LLC

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Needing a general dentist to add to our expanding dental practice. Wanting someone to work in Peralta, NM (just outside of Albuquerque) with a current or applied for NM dental license. This position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Peralta, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $30 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Mountainair, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
20
Followers
164
Post
833
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#West Texas#Cellular Sales#Chalk Mountain Services#Texas Mountainair#Llc Peralta#Amazon Flex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy