Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Arvada

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(ARVADA, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Arvada companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arvada:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYtGzeC00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2914 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $2,914 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gillette, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Leiter, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Gillette)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Rib & Chop House is looking for Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Prep Cook - Rib & Chop House $14-$16 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

5. Busser Rib Amp; Chop House at Rib & Chop House Just Posted Today

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busser Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Busser - Rib & Chop House $12-$14 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time Food Service job ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1811.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $1,811 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Gillette, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

9. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

10. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

ABOUT

With Arvada News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

