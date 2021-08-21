Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Casper require no experience

(Casper, WY) Looking to get your foot in the door in Casper? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

3. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all WY

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. Carpenter

🏛️ GH Phipps Wyoming

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Carpenter needs to be versatile in all aspects of the carpentry work to which he is assigned. He must be quality, production and safety oriented. Once assigned a task, a carpenter should be able to ...

7. Wildland Firefighter (Forestry Technician)

🏛️ Chloeta

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Casper, WY - Casper, WY Remote Type N/A Position Type Temporary Education Level None Salary Range $10.95 - $12.90 Hourly Travel Percentage Up to 100% or as ...