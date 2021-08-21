Cancel
Tamms, IL

These Tamms companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Tamms News Beat
 7 days ago

(Tamms, IL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Tamms? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYtGuEZ00

1. Entry Level Delivery Driver - On Call

🏛️ OnWay Transport

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for responsible Drivers to promptly pick up from the American Red Cross facility in Cape Girardeau and deliver to hospitals and other ARC facilities. We need candidates that will ...

2. Personal Banker I

🏛️ SOUTHERN MISSOURI SAVINGS BANK

📍 Anna, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Anna Br. 19 - Anna, IL Position Type Full Time Salary Range $12.00 - $16.20 Hourly Description PRIMARY PURPOSE OF JOB This position is the focal point in the ...

3. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in MO

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. Assembly Manufacturing

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Olmsted, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW WAGE INCREASE FOR THIS POSITION CHECK IT OUT Electronic Assembler Interested in Electronics and how they work and are put together! Manpower is now hiring entry level positions in the electronic ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Sales Manager Trainee

🏛️ PMA USA / Washington National Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Current Positions Being Filled by Peak Recruiting : Sales Managers for PMA USA PMA USA is the largest marketing company for Washington National supplemental health insurance. We are looking for the ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Carbondale, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry level, starting pay $ 15.50/hr., will train $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...

Tamms News Beat

ABOUT

With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

