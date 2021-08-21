Cancel
Bartlesville, OK

No experience necessary — Bartlesville companies hiring now

Bartlesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(Bartlesville, OK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Bartlesville? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtGraO00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

4. Hiring Event - CDL Truck Drivers - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma - Hiring Event

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA open interview event in Pryor, OK Event Date & Time: Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Local Time. (08/10, 08/17, 08/﻿24, 08/31) Event ...

5. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

9. Assembler

🏛️ Nobilitas Group

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An entry level position which will include training on a variety of operations involving fabrication, light assembly, material handling and packing. Someone who enjoys working with their hands and ...

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bartlesville, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

