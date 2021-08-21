Cancel
Lincoln, KS

A job on your schedule? These Lincoln positions offer flexible hours

Lincoln Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Lincoln, KS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lincoln-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYtGpow00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assistant Construction Observer Part-time

🏛️ Kirkham Michael

📍 Ellsworth, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Construction Observer Part-time Cheney, Garden City, or Ellsworth, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time/seasonal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-Time Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance- Kansas City District Office

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time- up to $19/hour

🏛️ Penske

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver). This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $13.85/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Part Time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cox Communications Inc

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $39,883 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Primary Location: 2950 S 9th St, Salina, KS, USA Division: Cox Communications Job Level: Individual Contributor Travel: No Schedule: Part-time Shift: Day Job Requisition Number: 202103323 Ever ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

