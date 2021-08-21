Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Estill

(ESTILL, SC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Estill.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Estill:

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Hampton, SC

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction Family First Life Tenacious is an independent marketing agency that is partnered with multiple insurance carriers such as Americo, Mutual of Omaha, John Hancock, AIG, etc. We partner ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Estill, SC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hardeeville, SC

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Hardeeville, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

4. Wildlife Service Technician

🏛️ Metro Wildlife and Pest Control

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Successful Candidate Will... * Have existing knowledge of selling trapping and pest control techniques for homes and other structures * Be able to perform basic trapping and wildlife removal ...

5. Autobody Repair Technician

🏛️ Rincon Collision Center

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be experienced, as Autobody repair techs require many skills such as capabilities of repairing frame damage.

6. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Guyton, GA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $30 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

7. STORE MANAGER

🏛️ Goodwill Southeast Georgia

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***SIGN-ON BONUS- up to $2,000!!!*** Would you like to grow your career as a STORE MANAGER, working in a fun and energetic environment makes you excited to go to work? Do you want to earn competitive ...

8. Office Manager - Ridgeland/Hilton Head SC

🏛️ Clark's Termite and Pest Control

📍 Ridgeland, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Manager Ridgeland/Hilton Head SC Clark's Termite and Pest Control is a family owned company that has been in business for over 50 years. We currently have branches in SC, NC and GA. Provides ...

9. WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATES-Operators, Cleaners, General Laborers

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Irving, TX

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FULL TIME TEMP-TO-PERM POSITIONS AT A GREAT COMPANY THAT IS EMPLOYEE-CENTERED!! We are hiring for multiple shifts and positions. Warehouse not climate-controlled but was designed to stay moderate in ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Estill, SC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...