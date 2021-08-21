Cancel
Burney, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Burney

Burney Times
(BURNEY, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Burney.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burney:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYtGlXG00

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Fall River Mills, CA. Shift: Flex Shift Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Tire Service Technician

🏛️ Les Schwab

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tire Service Technician FULL-TIME $15/hr Duties include servicing and performing maintenance of tires and wheels and safely getting customers back on the road again. Vehicle services include tire ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CA - Laboratory CLS $95 HOUSING AVAILABLE - $90.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reports To: Laboratory ManagerPOSITION SUMMARY:Responsible for producing accurate and timely lab test results and phlebotomy as required. Maintains Clinical Laboratory inventory and performs various ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physician / Family Practice / California / Permanent / Physician Family practice outpatient Job

🏛️ Acuity Professional Placement Solutions

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a qualified Family Practice Physician for an immediate opening. Our Client consists of five small clinics, which provide a family-type atmosphere where self-motivated individuals can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Freight Crew Team Member

🏛️ Burney Grocery Outlet

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grocery Outlet is Hiring! Position: Freight Crew Hours: Full Time Hourly Wage: $13.00 Qualifications: Individuals hired in this position must posses a strong sense of urgency and a positive can-do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Medical Assistant - Redding, CA

🏛️ Hill Country Health & Wellness

📍 Bella Vista, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Medical Assistant Location: Redding and Round mountain Reports To: Director of Nursing Hours: 4/10 hour shifts, M-Th or Tue-Friday POSITION SUMMARY: Under general supervision, assists in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,131 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fall River Mills, CA

💰 $2,131 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Fall River Mills, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $71,500-$120,000/Year

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Redding, CA

📍 Burney, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Drivers Earn Up to $120,000 Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

