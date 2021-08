Louisville's noisy offseason continued Friday, as the university announced it has suspended men's basketball coach Chris Mack for six games to start the 2021-22 season. Mack's suspension comes in the aftermath of one of the more surprising plot twists in college basketball from the spring: an extortion attempt against Mack by former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio. Gaudio threatened to go to the media and expose wrongdoing in Louisville's program after Mack informed Gaudio he was firing him. Unbeknownst to Gaudio, Mack was recording their conversation, which enabled extortion charges to be levied.