Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 7 days ago

(Louisville, KY) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYtGit500

1. Mortgage Protection Insurance Agent - From Home / Remote

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company, is actively hiring customer service professionals to work from home fielding inbound calls from our customers. Our Customer Service Representatives will have virtual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales Professional

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these unprecedented times the HealthMarkets career opportunity gives you the capability to work-from-home and build your business by virtually connecting with your clients. We offer you year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Independent Contractor Recruiter - REMOTE

🏛️ FindNetics

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FINDNETICS is looking for recruiters across the US.. We are currently looking for independent contract recruiters or agencies that want to tap into the healthcare staffing industry to help fill our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
318
Followers
420
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Working Remotely#Work From Home#Ttec#Colonial Penn#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Spanish#Az Co#Qualfon#Healthmarkets#Oep#Assurance#U65 Independent#Independent Contractor#Findnetics Louisville#Findnetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy