Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Louisville, KY) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Mortgage Protection Insurance Agent - From Home / Remote

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

2. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company, is actively hiring customer service professionals to work from home fielding inbound calls from our customers. Our Customer Service Representatives will have virtual ...

7. Insurance Sales Professional

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these unprecedented times the HealthMarkets career opportunity gives you the capability to work-from-home and build your business by virtually connecting with your clients. We offer you year ...

8. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Clarksville, IN

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Independent Contractor Recruiter - REMOTE

🏛️ FindNetics

📍 Louisville, KY

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FINDNETICS is looking for recruiters across the US.. We are currently looking for independent contract recruiters or agencies that want to tap into the healthcare staffing industry to help fill our ...