Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Jackson

(JACKSON, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jackson companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackson:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Field Operations Manager

🏛️ Controlled Hydronics, Inc.

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Plumbing and Mechanical Contractor in Southwest Colorado looking for a field superintendent. Must have extensive experience in Plumbing and HVAC and be capable of effectively managing up to 15 ...

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2,110 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $2,110 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Respiratory Therapist for a travel job in Jackson, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Respiratory Therapist * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Teton Village)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Teton Village, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto Glass Technician Trainee Sign-on Bonus: $1000 after 60 days You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts ...

6. Remote Member Experience - Customer Care Representative

🏛️ Russell Tobin

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Member Experience - Customer Care Representative Russell Tobin & Associates is currently seeking a Remote Member Experience - Customer Care Representative for our client, a rapidly growing and ...

7. Cosmetic Merchandiser (Job ID:2021-10347)

🏛️ Apollo Retail Specialists

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a cosmetic merchandiser, you'll take on project-based work to ensure cosmetic products, graphics, and displays are visually appealing to attract and engage shoppers, build strong relationships ...

8. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $30,725 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1000 Sign-On Bonus offered. Not applicable to internal employees. To be eligible you must be hired by AT&T for the Jackson WY location listed. AT&T reserves the right, at its discretion, to pay your ...

9. Store Director/Manager

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $15,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eligible to participate in the Store Director bonus program Come help build the coolest convenience experience on the planet! Are you a dedicated leader with a proven ability to create a fun and ...

10. Superintendent

🏛️ GE Johnson

📍 Jackson, WY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Functions: Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. * Serve as a leader of safety on the jobsite and champion a zero ...