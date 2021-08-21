Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Stuart

(STUART, IA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stuart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stuart:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,540 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $3,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in West Des Moines, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

3. Electronic Security Sales- Video Surveillance/Financial Banking Vertical

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Integrator seeking business development professional to cover Iowa- low voltage/alarm/cctv/burglar/intrusion This Jobot Job is hosted by: Nick Lanska Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by ...

4. REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep We are an established recruiting firm that is backed by a multibillion-dollar organization whose market value has more than doubled in the past year! We've been ...

5. Restaurant Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant Assistant General Manager needed for an iconic Full-Service restaurant. We offer opportunities for growth, and a great benefits package. We look for people with natural abilities to lead ...

6. Client Support Specialist (32181)

🏛️ Palmer Group

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Tier 2 Help Desk Specialists! We're looking for individuals who like to tackle challenges, want to work on mission-critical solutions, as well as a desire to make a difference. If you are ...

7. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022173 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

8. Licenced Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Bebout Insurance Agency, Inc.

📍 West Des Moines, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our agency is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great sales opportunity. Great earnings with future long term career advancement available. As an ...

9. Driver/Professional Mover

🏛️ A1 Movers

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Driver/Professional Movers. A1 Movers is locally owned and has been in operation for 22 years. Join a crew of professional movers that perform quality work and advance ...

10. Shipper/Receiver

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a new opportunity? Give us a call at Pro Staff! Our client is looking for motivated candidates looking to work in a fast past environment who have packing and Receiving experience. This ...