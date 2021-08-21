Cancel
Jal, NM

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Jal

Posted by 
Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 7 days ago

(JAL, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jal companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jal:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtGbi000

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Jal)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,730 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kermit, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Vacuum Truck Driver

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. MD / Family Practice / Texas / Kermit, TX

🏛️ Murdock Consulting

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physician / Family Practice / Kermit, TX FP Physician needed in Kermit, Texas. Traditional practice setting doing IP & OP work. Hospital Based Employed Position. Current make-up of group: 1 physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Delivery Driver - Store 35514 - Kermit

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring: Delivery Driver **Location:** 226 E Jim Sharp Blvd. Kermit, TX 79745 Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Earn an additional $500 Retention Bonus for up to 500 hours of work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Jal Voice

Jal Voice

Jal, NM
ABOUT

With Jal Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

