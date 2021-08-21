Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnemucca, NV

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Winnemucca

Posted by 
Winnemucca Daily
Winnemucca Daily
 7 days ago

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Winnemucca.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winnemucca:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtGZtQ00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Winnemucca)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Manager

🏛️ Choice Hotels - Winnemucca

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Hotel General Manager to oversee three properties and to lead associates in creating the ultimate guest experience in the market of. The ideal candidate should have an excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Geology Technician I

🏛️ Hecla Nevada

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hecla Nevada operates three gold mines in northern Nevada, Fire Creek, Hollister and Midas. The mines were purchased by Hecla Mining Company, headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in July 2018

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Medical Technologist

🏛️ Labminds Staffing & Recruiting, LLC

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Responsible for a high level of technical knowledge and application of that knowledge to department testing, clinical relevance, and complex problem solving skills * Serves as a department resource ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. NV - Phlebotomist - $15 - $18/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Phlebotomist job requirementsWe're looking for important phlebotomist skills such as presence of mind, people skills and attention to detail. You should have a diploma in phlebotomy and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Winnemucca, NV

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca, NV
19
Followers
159
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Nonfarm Payrolls#Cdl#Forward Air#Dealerpolicy#National Agents Alliance#Hecla Nevada#Midas#Hecla Mining Company#Credit Check#Nv#Phlebotomy#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy