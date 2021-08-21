Hiring Now: These roles are open in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Companies in Crescent City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent City:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,966 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $3,966 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Crescent City, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1507.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $1,507 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/05/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $1507.36 ...

3. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

🏛️ YUROK AGRICULTURAL CORPORATION

📍 Klamath, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING: Human Resource Manager Yurok Agricultural Corporation is seeking an experienced HR manager to join our dynamic team. The position reports directly to the CFO and provides all aspects of ...

4. Automotive Service Manager

🏛️ Bishop Automotive Inc

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Classification : First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers Experience Required : At least 2 years ' Responsible for the collection and dissemination of vehicle repair ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Coastal

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

8. Motel Housekeeper

🏛️ Ocean Suites Motel

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be at least 16 years of age Ocean Suites Motel (OSM) has been ranked #1 by travelers on TripAdvisor for 4 years running and received Certificates of Excellence from other rating sites. We are ...

9. Medical Assistant (PBSP)

🏛️ California Correctional Health Care Services

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $47,916 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Assistant $36,432 - $47,916 Annual Range Are you interested in supporting efforts to provide quality mental health care? California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS)/California ...

10. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Harbor, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...