Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Crescent City

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Companies in Crescent City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtGX7y00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,966 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $3,966 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Crescent City, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1507.36 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $1,507 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/05/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $1507.36 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

🏛️ YUROK AGRICULTURAL CORPORATION

📍 Klamath, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING: Human Resource Manager Yurok Agricultural Corporation is seeking an experienced HR manager to join our dynamic team. The position reports directly to the CFO and provides all aspects of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Automotive Service Manager

🏛️ Bishop Automotive Inc

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Classification : First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers Experience Required : At least 2 years ' Responsible for the collection and dissemination of vehicle repair ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Coastal

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Motel Housekeeper

🏛️ Ocean Suites Motel

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be at least 16 years of age Ocean Suites Motel (OSM) has been ranked #1 by travelers on TripAdvisor for 4 years running and received Certificates of Excellence from other rating sites. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical Assistant (PBSP)

🏛️ California Correctional Health Care Services

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $47,916 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Assistant $36,432 - $47,916 Annual Range Are you interested in supporting efforts to provide quality mental health care? California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS)/California ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Harbor, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
115
Followers
361
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Cfo#Automotive Service#Dashers#Ffl Agency#Iul#Osm#Cchcs Rrb#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy