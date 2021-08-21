Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ackley
(Ackley, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Ackley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Part Time Member Service Representative
🏛️ GreenState Credit Union
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
GreenState Credit Union Part Time Member Service Representative US-IA-Cedar Falls Job ID: 2021-2869 Type: Regular Part-Time # of Openings: 1 Category: Retail GreenState Credit Union Overview The ...
3. CNA - Certified Nurse Aide
🏛️ NewAldaya LifeScapes
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
br> CNA - Certified Nurse Aide Full-time All Shifts - Full and Part time A PPLY now and qualify for our New Sign on bonus of up to $3000.00 when taking a FT position!! Up to $1500.00 when you take ...
4. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time
🏛️ US Cellular
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $31 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL022073 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...
5. PART-TIME OFFICE ASSISTANTS (Recreation Division)
🏛️ City of Cedar Falls
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Category Any or All Jobs Status Open Salary Current hourly rate: $15.901 Posted July 13, 2021 3:00 PM Closing August 20, 2021 4:30 PM Any or All Jobs ? Back to All Categories (Jobs.aspx ...
6. Bus Driver, up to $25/hour
🏛️ Dolly's Party Bus
📍 Cedar Falls, IA
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Looking for an outgoing, energetic, party bus driver. CDL Class B or Class C with passenger and air brake endorsement needed. Job Type: Part-time, typically Friday nights and/or Saturdays Salary: $20 ...
7. Clinical Psychologist or Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!!!
🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.
📍 Eldora, IA
💰 $135,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Talk Therapy Opportunities Available Now!!! Student Loan Repayment Options Available for Part-Time & Full-Time opportunities... Must have Iowa Clinical Psychologist or Social Work license ...
8. Physical Therapist
🏛️ iHire
📍 Waverly, IA
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Physical Therapist for Waterloo/ Waverly, IA Full Time or Part-Time NIT Therapy Spring into a new therapy setting and join our assisted and independent living environment in the Waterloo, Iowa area
