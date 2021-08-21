Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Ackley

(Ackley, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Ackley are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Part Time Member Service Representative

🏛️ GreenState Credit Union

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

GreenState Credit Union Part Time Member Service Representative US-IA-Cedar Falls Job ID: 2021-2869 Type: Regular Part-Time # of Openings: 1 Category: Retail GreenState Credit Union Overview The ...

3. CNA - Certified Nurse Aide

🏛️ NewAldaya LifeScapes

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

br> CNA - Certified Nurse Aide Full-time All Shifts - Full and Part time A PPLY now and qualify for our New Sign on bonus of up to $3000.00 when taking a FT position!! Up to $1500.00 when you take ...

4. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL022073 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

5. PART-TIME OFFICE ASSISTANTS (Recreation Division)

🏛️ City of Cedar Falls

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Category Any or All Jobs Status Open Salary Current hourly rate: $15.901 Posted July 13, 2021 3:00 PM Closing August 20, 2021 4:30 PM Any or All Jobs ? Back to All Categories (Jobs.aspx ...

6. Bus Driver, up to $25/hour

🏛️ Dolly's Party Bus

📍 Cedar Falls, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an outgoing, energetic, party bus driver. CDL Class B or Class C with passenger and air brake endorsement needed. Job Type: Part-time, typically Friday nights and/or Saturdays Salary: $20 ...

7. Clinical Psychologist or Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!!!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Eldora, IA

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Talk Therapy Opportunities Available Now!!! Student Loan Repayment Options Available for Part-Time & Full-Time opportunities... Must have Iowa Clinical Psychologist or Social Work license ...

8. Physical Therapist

🏛️ iHire

📍 Waverly, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapist for Waterloo/ Waverly, IA Full Time or Part-Time NIT Therapy Spring into a new therapy setting and join our assisted and independent living environment in the Waterloo, Iowa area