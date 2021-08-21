Cancel
Stilwell, OK

These Stilwell companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Stilwell Times
Stilwell Times
 7 days ago

(Stilwell, OK) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Stilwell companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYtGRpc00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Data Entry Technician II-Rev

🏛️ Cherokee Nation

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enters data into computer or database system with accuracy and efficiency. Reviews discrepancies in data received, requests clarification or advises supervisor of issues related to data. Performs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hiring Event - CDL Truck Drivers - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma - Hiring Event

📍 Westville, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us for a SYGMA open interview event in Pryor, OK Event Date & Time: Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Local Time. (08/10, 08/17, 08/﻿24, 08/31) Event ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Stilwell, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. General Manager Trainee (9608)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Grove, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: * Part-time position * Report to a specific address * $10.00 - $12.00 per hour * Staff will be paid bi-weekly or twice monthly * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Stilwell Times

Stilwell Times

Stilwell, OK
ABOUT

With Stilwell Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

