These North Manchester companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(North Manchester, IN) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These North Manchester companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Medical Scheduling Representative

🏛️ Creative Financial Staffing (CFS)

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In this role, you will... * Answer inbound customer payment calls. For non-payment calls, provide entry-level troubleshooting and redirecting of calls when appropriate. * Coordinate with internal ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

3. Local Dedicated Hourly Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $1,562 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Top Hourly Pay driving position in the Ft. Wayne area? We are hiring drivers for a large automotive account that averages up to $1,562 per week. Recent Graduates Accepted. Local ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Wabash, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Peru, IN

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

6. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

7. Insurance Customer Service Assistant

🏛️ Evans Toyota

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Evans Insurance is looking to fill an insurance customer service position inside Evans Toyota. Responsibilities include (but not limited to) clerical, data entry, answering and making telephone calls

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...