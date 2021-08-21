Cancel
Ronda, NC

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ronda

 7 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ronda.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ronda:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYtGMfD00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 North Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Family Practice Physician in North Carolina (Taylorsville)

🏛️ Medical Search International- MSI

📍 Taylorsville, NC

💰 $16,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice physician employment in North Carolina : Location : Central North Carolina (30 mins southwestfrom Greensboro, NC ) Specialty : Family Medicine Requirements : Active NC license, Active ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,006 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $3,006 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Technical Operations Trainer

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services® has been providing outstanding employment opportunities to the most talented individuals in the marketplace. We are proud to offer a temporary opportunity to work as a Technical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Statesville, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Selector - Start at $18.50/Hour - Full-Time Position

🏛️ SYGMA - Carolina - Warehouse Selector

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYGMA IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Selectors in Charlotte, NC Earn Up to $20.50/Hour Excellent Benefits Full-Time Position About SYGMA: Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shift Manager

🏛️ Bojangles

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Laborer

🏛️ Arrow Workforce Solutions

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are urgently hiring at competitive rates. Employment is temporary with options to grow. Apply today! Start ASAP! Shift: 1st shift Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m 2nd shift Monday - Friday 5 p.m ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 North Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

