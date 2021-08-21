Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ronda

(RONDA, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ronda.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ronda:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

Forward Air - Solo

North Wilkesboro, NC

$250,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Family Practice Physician in North Carolina (Taylorsville)

Medical Search International- MSI

Taylorsville, NC

$16,000 monthly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice physician employment in North Carolina : Location : Central North Carolina (30 mins southwestfrom Greensboro, NC ) Specialty : Family Medicine Requirements : Active NC license, Active ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,006 per week

Vivian Health

North Wilkesboro, NC

$3,006 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

4. Technical Operations Trainer

Kelly

Statesville, NC

$35 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services® has been providing outstanding employment opportunities to the most talented individuals in the marketplace. We are proud to offer a temporary opportunity to work as a Technical ...

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Statesville, NC

Kemper

Wilkesboro, NC

$68,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

6. Event Marketer

LeafFilter

Statesville, NC

$22 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

7. Warehouse Selector - Start at $18.50/Hour - Full-Time Position

SYGMA - Carolina - Warehouse Selector

Statesville, NC

$20 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

SYGMA IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Selectors in Charlotte, NC Earn Up to $20.50/Hour Excellent Benefits Full-Time Position About SYGMA: Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

8. Shift Manager

Bojangles

Statesville, NC

$15 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Bojangles is a Fair Chance Employer Are you looking to take your management and supervisor skills to the next level? Join the Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. team and be part of an Authentic Southern ...

9. General Laborer

Arrow Workforce Solutions

Wilkesboro, NC

$14 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

We are urgently hiring at competitive rates. Employment is temporary with options to grow. Apply today! Start ASAP! Shift: 1st shift Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m 2nd shift Monday - Friday 5 p.m ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

U.S. Xpress (Combo)

North Wilkesboro, NC

$165,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...