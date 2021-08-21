Cancel
Franklinville, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Franklinville

Franklinville Updates
 7 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Franklinville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Franklinville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYtGLmU00

1. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily + Average $1,250-$1,840/Week

🏛️ Trans-SBQ - Local Flatbed Drivers

📍 Franklinville, NY

💰 $1,840 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers! Home Daily - $1,250 - $1,840 Weekly Avg - Excellent Benefits We at Trans-SBQ strive for balance and excellence in all that we do. A strong and healthy work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Excellent Per Diem and Full Time CRNA Opportunities in Buffalo, NY!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Colden, NY

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a per diem CRNA position? There is an awesome opportunity waiting for you in Buffalo, NY! Our client is seeking per diem and also full time CRNAs to join their team as locums ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Earn $19 - $34/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Glenwood, NY

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $19 - $34 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Agent

🏛️ Premier Technologies

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.premieruny.com Looking for a fun and challenging career and want to join a dynamic AT&T wireless company, where your ideas and talents truly matter? At AT&T Premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician North Chili, NY

📍 Centerville, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Food service equipment technician

🏛️ Raiff Brothers Inc

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Food Service Equipment Technician to join our team! You will maintain and repair industrial production and processing machinery. Working Monday to Friday 8:00 to 4:30 with occasional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Trust Support Specialist - Benefits

🏛️ Community Bank System, Inc.

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trust Support Specialist - Benefits Work Happy is in line with our Bank Happy philosophy. At CBSI, we are committed to providing the highest level of employee support, whether through our benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Chaplain, Pastor

🏛️ U.S. Army

📍 Houghton, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serve GOD, PEOPLE & your COUNTRY! Military Chaplaincy is where and the you get to NURTURE the living, CARE for the wounded and HONOR the fallen. Answer the CALL today. REGULAR ARMY CHAPLIN Provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Hospital Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Olean, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Olean General Hospital. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply Today ...

Click Here to Apply Now

