Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

No experience necessary — Seeley Lake companies hiring now

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 7 days ago

(Seeley Lake, MT) Looking to get your foot in the door in Seeley Lake? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtGEbP00

1. Workers Compensation Claims Specialist

🏛️ Liberty Mutual

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $83,800 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance your career at Liberty Mutual - A Fortune 100 Company! Liberty Mutual has an exciting claims opportunity in our Workers Compensation division. We are open to fill the position as an entry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Sales Appointment Setter + 1K Sign-on

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Automotive Technician

🏛️ AVR

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automotive technician/trainee Must have at least 1 year of hands on auto and light truck mechanical repair and maint. experience. Good work ethic and customer service skills are a must. Basic tools ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MT

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Team Member - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Noodles and Co Missoula

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Member $14.50-$16/hr including tips *DESCRIPTION * Noodles and Company is a Fun, Fair and Rewarding place to work. No Experience Needed, We will teach you a great new skill. Like to Cook? We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Tower Technician

🏛️ SIOUX FALLS TOWER SPECIALISTS INC

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Missoula Montana Office - Missoula, MT Salary Range $20.00 Hourly Description Full-time, Hourly Our entry level Tower Technicians start at $20/hr with frequent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Operator in Training - Blending (Night Shift)

🏛️ ELITE One Source Nutritional Services

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operator in Training-Blending - Multiple Shifts Why Work for Us? No experience? No problem, we love training and developing our team members and training is always paid!! Here is a glimpse into what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
12
Followers
237
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seeley Lake, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Technician#Cdl#Restaurant Team#Noodles And Company#Tower Technicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy