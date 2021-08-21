No experience necessary — Seeley Lake companies hiring now

(Seeley Lake, MT) Looking to get your foot in the door in Seeley Lake? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Workers Compensation Claims Specialist

🏛️ Liberty Mutual

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $83,800 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance your career at Liberty Mutual - A Fortune 100 Company! Liberty Mutual has an exciting claims opportunity in our Workers Compensation division. We are open to fill the position as an entry ...

2. Field Sales Appointment Setter + 1K Sign-on

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

3. Automotive Technician

🏛️ AVR

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automotive technician/trainee Must have at least 1 year of hands on auto and light truck mechanical repair and maint. experience. Good work ethic and customer service skills are a must. Basic tools ...

4. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MT

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Restaurant Team Member - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Noodles and Co Missoula

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Member $14.50-$16/hr including tips *DESCRIPTION * Noodles and Company is a Fun, Fair and Rewarding place to work. No Experience Needed, We will teach you a great new skill. Like to Cook? We ...

6. Tower Technician

🏛️ SIOUX FALLS TOWER SPECIALISTS INC

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Missoula Montana Office - Missoula, MT Salary Range $20.00 Hourly Description Full-time, Hourly Our entry level Tower Technicians start at $20/hr with frequent ...

7. Operator in Training - Blending (Night Shift)

🏛️ ELITE One Source Nutritional Services

📍 Missoula, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operator in Training-Blending - Multiple Shifts Why Work for Us? No experience? No problem, we love training and developing our team members and training is always paid!! Here is a glimpse into what ...