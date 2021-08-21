Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Job alert: These jobs are open in Beaumont

Beaumont News Watch
 7 days ago

(BEAUMONT, TX) Companies in Beaumont are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaumont:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYtGCpx00

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales

🏛️ Kemboi Financial Agency

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their families. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $4,853 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $4,853 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Beaumont, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Port Arthur, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CL A Regional Home Wkly-Rider & Pets Day One-95% No Touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $68,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months experience get home weekly, 95% no touch with first year average pay of $50-$68500 Drivers can get home weekly or you can bank your home time and stay home as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Port Neches, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounts Payable Specialist - Port Neches Kelly Services is currently seeking an Accounts Payable Specialist for one of our top clients in Port Neches. As an Accounts Payable Specialist placed with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Landscape Project Manager

🏛️ Jay's Landscape

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN A WINNING TEAM OF GREEN INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS AT. Jays Landscape is the premiere choice for any landscaping need. We are a company of outdoor design, build and consulting professionals. For ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Office Assistant

🏛️ L&M New Construction LLC

📍 Beaumont, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Beaumont News Watch

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

