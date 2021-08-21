Michael James Christescu, Sr.

Christescu, Michael James Sr. passed away August 7th, 2021, at age 64 from a five-year battle with esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife Kellie Christescu of 19 years, mother Dorcus Christescu, son Michael Christescu Jr., (Lara), son James Christescu, and daughter Emily Christescu Ingraham (Joshua). Michael has five beautiful grandchildren and another due in October. Brothers George (Lois) and Andrew (Debbie) Christescu. Preceded in death by his father Emil, brother John and daughter Sarah Christescu. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on September 9th, at New Hope Church, (4225 Gettysburg Ave., North., New Hope, MN 55428) with visitation from 3-4 pm, and reception to follow.