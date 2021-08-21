Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Sterling, CO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sterling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Retail Stocking Associate $14.75/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Schedule your interview here ( Sales/Management opportunity ​Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self ...

3. Class A CDL Driver Solo - Home Daily - Part Time

🏛️ Alan Ritchey, Inc

📍 Brush, CO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have the perfect opportunity for the active retired\semi-retired person looking for some extra cash. Are you looking for a dedicated, home daily part-time driving position. Alan Ritchey, Inc a ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stoneham, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stoneham, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...