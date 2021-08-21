Cancel
Sterling, CO

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Sterling Post
 7 days ago

(Sterling, CO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sterling are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Retail Stocking Associate $14.75/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Sterling, CO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Schedule your interview here ( Sales/Management opportunity ​Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Driver Solo - Home Daily - Part Time

🏛️ Alan Ritchey, Inc

📍 Brush, CO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have the perfect opportunity for the active retired\semi-retired person looking for some extra cash. Are you looking for a dedicated, home daily part-time driving position. Alan Ritchey, Inc a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stoneham, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Stoneham, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sterling Post

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

