Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Kenneth Hamlin Searl, Jr.

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Searl, Kenneth Hamlin Jr. of Minneapolis, MN passed away on August 13th, 2021. Beloved husband, father , brother and grandfather. Ken loved his three grandkids: Tilly, Wren and Bradley. Wife to Katie for 52 years. Enjoyed spending time on the lake and golf course with his family and his two sons Scott and Brad and his daughter-in-law Jen. He loved his sister Sharon and his brother Bob. Business owner of Kennsco, Inc. Founding member of the downtown Minneapolis non-profit, Be That Neighbor. Funeral service August 28th at 10am at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 Co Rd 101, Maple Grove MN 55311. The family requests that all in person parti-cipants wear a mask. Reception to follow. To view a live stream of the service, go to lordoflife.org/…. In lieu of flowers memorials pre-ferred to Be That Neighbor found on GiveMN.org.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maple Grove, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennsco Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy