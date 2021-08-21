Kenneth Hamlin Searl, Jr.

Searl, Kenneth Hamlin Jr. of Minneapolis, MN passed away on August 13th, 2021. Beloved husband, father , brother and grandfather. Ken loved his three grandkids: Tilly, Wren and Bradley. Wife to Katie for 52 years. Enjoyed spending time on the lake and golf course with his family and his two sons Scott and Brad and his daughter-in-law Jen. He loved his sister Sharon and his brother Bob. Business owner of Kennsco, Inc. Founding member of the downtown Minneapolis non-profit, Be That Neighbor. Funeral service August 28th at 10am at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 Co Rd 101, Maple Grove MN 55311. The family requests that all in person parti-cipants wear a mask. Reception to follow. To view a live stream of the service, go to lordoflife.org/…. In lieu of flowers memorials pre-ferred to Be That Neighbor found on GiveMN.org.