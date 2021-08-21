Cancel
Logan, UT

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Logan

Posted by 
Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 7 days ago

(Logan, UT) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Logan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYtFo9E00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Long Term Care | $23.97/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for CNAs to fill shifts starting on Aug 23rd in Logan, UT. These per diem shifts pays $23.97/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

3. Part-Time Sales Representative

🏛️ Gecko Software

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Gecko Software is an innovative software company that develops industry-leading trading platforms for the stock futures market. We provide an environment that is engaging with rewarding opportunities

4. Mail Sorter

🏛️ Hospital Couriers

📍 Corinne, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hospital Couriers Corporation has animmediate opening for a part time Mail Sorter Pay Rate $11.00 hour Requirements Pickup mail at USPS Sort mail at Hospital and disperse it to the different ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

8. Call Center Agent (Logan Day) - Make $11/hour

🏛️ Dynata

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Join the Research Now SSI team as a part-time telephone interviewer in our Logan B2B call center! *Hours of operation for this center are as follows: Monday - Friday 7am-5pm Saturday 9am-4pm If you ...

9. Part-time Bus Driver

🏛️ Cache Valley Transit District

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Driver Reports To: Operations Supervisor FLSA: Hourly/Non-Exempt (Class I) Hours: Varies Mon thru Sat Starting wage: $18.00/hr + retirement benefits Nature and Scope of Position The Driver ...

ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

