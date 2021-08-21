Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Logan
(Logan, UT) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Logan-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. CNA Long Term Care | $23.97/hr - Nursa
🏛️ Nursa
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $23 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
About the job Nursa is looking for CNAs to fill shifts starting on Aug 23rd in Logan, UT. These per diem shifts pays $23.97/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...
3. Part-Time Sales Representative
🏛️ Gecko Software
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Gecko Software is an innovative software company that develops industry-leading trading platforms for the stock futures market. We provide an environment that is engaging with rewarding opportunities
4. Mail Sorter
🏛️ Hospital Couriers
📍 Corinne, UT
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Hospital Couriers Corporation has animmediate opening for a part time Mail Sorter Pay Rate $11.00 hour Requirements Pickup mail at USPS Sort mail at Hospital and disperse it to the different ...
5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.00/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
8. Call Center Agent (Logan Day) - Make $11/hour
🏛️ Dynata
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Join the Research Now SSI team as a part-time telephone interviewer in our Logan B2B call center! *Hours of operation for this center are as follows: Monday - Friday 7am-5pm Saturday 9am-4pm If you ...
9. Part-time Bus Driver
🏛️ Cache Valley Transit District
📍 Logan, UT
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Driver Reports To: Operations Supervisor FLSA: Hourly/Non-Exempt (Class I) Hours: Varies Mon thru Sat Starting wage: $18.00/hr + retirement benefits Nature and Scope of Position The Driver ...
Comments / 0