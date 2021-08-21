Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cawood require no experience
(Cawood, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Cawood companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Hyden, KY
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Middlesboro, KY
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Appalachia, VA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
4. Legal Secretary
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Hazard, KY
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Staffmark is hiring for a Legal Secretary in Hazard, KY! As a Legal Secretary you will be responsible for: * Assembling documents * Data entry * Organizing and maintaining files * Preparing grant ...
