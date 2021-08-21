Cancel
Cawood, KY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cawood require no experience

Posted by 
Cawood Today
 7 days ago

(Cawood, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Cawood companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Hyden, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Middlesboro, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Appalachia, VA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

4. Legal Secretary

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Hazard, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is hiring for a Legal Secretary in Hazard, KY! As a Legal Secretary you will be responsible for: * Assembling documents * Data entry * Organizing and maintaining files * Preparing grant ...

Cawood Today

