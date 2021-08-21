Job alert: These jobs are open in Cumberland

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Companies in Cumberland are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cumberland:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are seeking for licensed and unlicensed people to join our team!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We will train ...

2. Permanent Primary Care Physician in Maryland (Frostburg)

🏛️ Medical Search International- MSI

📍 Frostburg, MD

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Care physician employment in Maryland : Location: Eastern Maryland (20 mins northof Cambridge, MD ) Specialty : Internal Medicine / Family Medicine Requirements : Active MD license, Active ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Registered Nurse - RN - Intensive Care Unit - ICU

🏛️ Cross Country Medical Staffing Network

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Intensive Care Unit - ICU Nurse - RN wanted in Cumberland, MD for an 8 week contract. Earn $90/hour with the nation's leading staffing company. Intensive Care Unit - ICU Nursing - RN ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 La Vale, MD

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022182 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

8. Clerk Typist 2 (Troop T, Everett)

🏛️ Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

📍 Everett, PA

💰 $46,162 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clerk Typist 2 (Troop T, Everett) Print ( Apply Clerk Typist 2 (Troop T, Everett) Salary $31,394.00 - $46,162.00 Annually Location Bedford County, PA Job Type Non-Civil Service Permanent Full-time ...

9. Handyman

🏛️ Focus Servicing

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Installer needed New store display -service call Must have tools... basic tools, screw gun, tape measure, level, stud finder. Will work putting up brochure holders and installing a toe kick on ...

10. Teacher

🏛️ Lighthouse Christian Academy

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The following expectations for teachers at Lighthouse Christian Academy are also part of your job description and the standards by which you and the principal will measure your growth as a Christian ...