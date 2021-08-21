Cancel
Athens, TX

Work remotely in Athens — these positions are open now

Athens Journal
 7 days ago

(Athens, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Customer Service Agent/REMOTE/$14hr./Bilinguals Preferred

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Mabank, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a Customer Service Representative, you are a part of an amazing team that helps make roadside breakdowns easier for customers in times of need. We'll rely on you to actively listen to ...

2. INBOUND CALLS - Customer Service - ! Work from Home !

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Get ready to join a reputable organization! We offer great training, a valuable experience, the ability to work independently and enjoy a great work life balance as a Customer Service Representative ...

3. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Mabank, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

4. Real Estate Office Manager, Contract & Agent Management, Work From Home

🏛️ Madison Allied

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fast Growing TX Real Estate Brokerage (Member of 4 TX-Real Estate Boards) is looking for a TX Broker to help with the day-to-day management of our real estate team in TX This is an exciting ...

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

