Ready for a change? These Spring Hill jobs are accepting applications

(SPRING HILL, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Spring Hill.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spring Hill:

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $4464 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brooksville, FL

💰 $4,464 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Brooksville, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Holiday, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

4. Remote Clinical Marketing Cloud Developer

🏛️ Modis

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $77 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

There is a position available through Modis with a Fortune 500 healthcare company as a RRemote Clinical Marketing Cloud Developer. If you are interested in this position, please click APPLY NOW or ...

5. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

6. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

7. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Brooksville, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

8. HR Onboarding Coordinator (Partial Remote)

🏛️ PANGEATWO

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HR Onboarding Coordinator (Partial Remote) $40 - $50K Montgomery, AL Our partner in Montgomery, AL is looking for an HR Generalist to assist with all of their organization's human resource functions

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The Williams Group of Pompano

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking 4 new candidates with fresh ideas that are experienced in Customer Service and Sales Representation to join our award-winning culture. Your core responsibilities are to grow and ...

10. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Spring Hill, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTP3 Lutz, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTP3 - Lutz - 16915 State Road, Lutz, FL ...