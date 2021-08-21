Cancel
Palmdale, FL

These Palmdale companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Palmdale Digest
 7 days ago

(Palmdale, FL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Palmdale? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assistant/Office Assistant

🏛️ Dermatology office

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Needed a Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assistant/Office Assistant ASAP for the Dermatology office. Positions - full time. The tasks at hand include daily accurate data entry ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Clewiston, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. Swimming Pool Servicer

🏛️ Oasis Pool & Spa Supplies and Services, LLC

📍 Lake Placid, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Oasis Pool & Spa is a family owned and operated pool service business. Our business is growing and we are currently seeking a pool servicer. No experience is necessary, we are happy to train the ...

8. Receptionist

🏛️ J Nathan Stout CPA PA

📍 Lehigh Acres, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal: Full time hours. Need someone to: answer phones, light typing, filing, data entry, etc. Accounting experience a plus.

