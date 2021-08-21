Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Plain, MN

Bruce Duane Melenich

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Melenich, Bruce Duane 87, passed away peacefully at home on August 16th, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Janelle, their sons, Ward (Kathryn), Kent and Daren (Diana), Minnesota grandchildren: Ohnica and Tommy, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren in Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Grace Melenich, and his brother, Robert (Jean) Melenich. Bruce enjoyed gardening, Boy Scouts, fishing, hunting, bowling, camping, jigsaw puzzles and harvesting wood for the winter. He taught in the Mound School District for many decades. Bruce and Jan were happily married for 63 years. Visitation will be at 10 AM on Saturday, August 28th, at First Presbyterian Church, 558 County Rd. 110, Maple Plain, MN. The service will be at 11 AM, with a luncheon to follow. Send memorials to our church or your favorite charity. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Mound Chapel 952-472-1716 huberfunerals.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
City
Mound, MN
City
Maple Plain, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Cremation#Memorials#Bowling#Gardening#First Presbyterian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy