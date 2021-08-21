Bruce Duane Melenich

Melenich, Bruce Duane 87, passed away peacefully at home on August 16th, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Janelle, their sons, Ward (Kathryn), Kent and Daren (Diana), Minnesota grandchildren: Ohnica and Tommy, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren in Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Grace Melenich, and his brother, Robert (Jean) Melenich. Bruce enjoyed gardening, Boy Scouts, fishing, hunting, bowling, camping, jigsaw puzzles and harvesting wood for the winter. He taught in the Mound School District for many decades. Bruce and Jan were happily married for 63 years. Visitation will be at 10 AM on Saturday, August 28th, at First Presbyterian Church, 558 County Rd. 110, Maple Plain, MN. The service will be at 11 AM, with a luncheon to follow. Send memorials to our church or your favorite charity. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Mound Chapel 952-472-1716 huberfunerals.com.