San Diego, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 7 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these San Diego companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Diego:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYtFHDN00

1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Clean Energy Ambassador

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Poway, CA

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Living Operations Specialist

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an exceptional Operations Manager in Senior Living? Do you have multi-site experience? Are you looking for an excellent opportunity in the SW United States covering CA, NM, and AZ? If so, our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Position:* Inside Sales Representative *Job Description:* As an Inside Sales Representative, you will be selling Arrow's line card of passive, electromechanical, and connector products, and be the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (JA)

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar-Assistant Manager! We are part of Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest Franchisee in the United States operating Applebee's, Panera, Taco Bell, Arby's, Pizza Hut ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. National Funding Adviser

🏛️ Formula Funding

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's the Opportunity? Do you want to make six figures and have fun doing it? Do you need FULL benefits including health, dental, vision, and PTO? Are you looking for growth potential and management ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Agency Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Linh Huynh Insurance and financial services

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for career minded, team oriented, and self-motivated insurance customer representative who are looking to grow with a agency backed by Allstate. Our agency is centrally located in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Marketing Communications Associate

🏛️ Marine Group Boat Works

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marketing Communications Associate Marine Group Boat Works is a full-service boat, yacht repair, and construction facility located in beautiful Chula Vista. Marine Group Boat Works is recruiting a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ TruCapital Partners

📍 Escondido, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an amazing opportunity for an Administrative Assistant with a very established company in the Escondido area. This position will assist the Human Resources department with clerical and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

San Diego Post

San Diego Post

San Diego, CA
With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

