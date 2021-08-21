Get hired! Job openings in and around Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Blythe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Blythe:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,191 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $2,191 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Blythe, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Bookkeeper Office Manager

🏛️ Elliott and Hull Farms

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $57,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​a Bookkeeper Office Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Obtain ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BODY FIT PLUS, seeking CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER LCSW to work in California Department of Corrections. Experience & License: Must have up to date credentials * 1 year Experience in past 3 years ...

5. Automotive Painter *Government Stimulus ends July 10th, We're Hiring!*

🏛️ Morgan Truck Body

📍 Ehrenberg, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automotive Painter *Government Stimulus ends July 10th, We're Hiring!* Arizona facility, 18275 Morgan Drive, Ehrenberg, Arizona, United States of America Req #3078 Monday, July 12, 2021 Morgan Truck ...

6. Pharmacist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AvaMed is looking for a Pharmacist to join our team. The Pharmacist will dispense medication as prescribed and guide customers for proper use. We have an urgent need for a pharmacist to work a 5-6 ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Blythe, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

10. Production Associate (Manufacturing Assembler) *Government Stimulus ends July 10th, We're Hiring!*

🏛️ Morgan Truck Body

📍 Ehrenberg, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Associate (Manufacturing Assembler) *Government Stimulus ends July 10th, We're Hiring!* Arizona facility, 18275 Morgan Drive, Ehrenberg, Arizona, United States of America Req #3076 Monday ...