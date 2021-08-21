Cancel
Ibiza Holiday Fundraiser for Healthcare Heroes

By Timothy Russom
oneedm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether for Healthcare Heroes (T4HH) is a charitable initiative set up on the island of Ibiza to appreciate healthcare workers all across Europe and the UK. Their mission is to drive change by celebrating those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unprecedented times have highlighted exceptional people, and the T4HH team wants to thank those who we have trusted with our lives by rewarding them with some well-deserved rest and relaxation in some of the island’s most amazing accommodations.

