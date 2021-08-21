Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Midville

(MIDVILLE, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Midville companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Midville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Perkins, GA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3053 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Louisville, GA

💰 $3,053 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Louisville, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. Residential Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Renewal by Andersen

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Design Consultant / Outside Sales Renewal by Andersen - Eastern Georgia Territory Due to continued growth, Renewal by Andersen is looking for top sales professionals to add to our highly successful ...

4. Electrical QC Inpsector

🏛️ Glass Family of Companies, LLC 2

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

While travel is covered from the point of origin to Waynesboro GA beginning of assignment, daily commuting to the site is not covered, nor is the time for that travel. Trip home is also covered *Per ...

5. Electrical Construction Engineer/Nuclear

🏛️ GSE Solutions

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $58 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Construction Engineer Opening for several Electrical Construction Engineers to work for the constructor at Vogtle 3&4. Working for the constructor (as opposed to Southern Nuclear). 6 ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Swainsboro, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Metter, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

8. Talent Sourcing, Recruitment, & Business Development

🏛️ Vertex Global Solutions, Inc.

📍 Swainsboro, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Talent Sourcing, Recruitment, & Business Development to join our team! You will perform activities in human resources from recruiting new hires to representing our services to new ...

9. Heating & Air HVAC Manager - Full Benefit Package! Sign on Bonus!!

🏛️ Rowell Heating & Air

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rowell Heating & Air has been in business for over 50 years, is family owned and operated and dedicated to providing our customers with the best products and service possible. We are a Carrier ...

10. Material Handler A&B Shift

🏛️ Dura-Line

📍 Davisboro, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Dura-Line, we aspire to create a more connected world, because we believe every company, every community, every person deserves the chance to advance their lives through better access to high ...