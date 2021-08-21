Cancel
Windsor, NC

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Windsor

 7 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Windsor.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Windsor:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Bear Grass, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Operating Room - $3,831/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Ahoskie, NC

💰 $3,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

3. Insurance Sales Agent - Washington, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Windsor, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

4. Fabricator/Welder

🏛️ Damco Inc

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fabricator/welder able to read drawings and operate appropriate equipment such as saws, grinders, iron worker, press brakes, shears, plate rolls, welders and a variety of hand tools to fit and weld ...

5. School Nutrition Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Martin County Schools

📍 Williamston, NC

💰 $51,465 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

District Name Martin County Schools Site/Department Name Martin County Board of Ed 300 N. Watts Street, Williamston, North Carolina, 27892 Posted on Aug 10, 2021,12:01 AM EST Expiration Date Until ...

6. School Receptionist & Student Data Manager

🏛️ Martin County Schools

📍 Williamston, NC

💰 $3,708 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

District Name Martin County Schools Site/Department Name Martin County Board of Ed 300 N. Watts Street, Williamston, North Carolina, 27892 Posted on Aug 10, 2021,12:01 AM EST Expiration Date Until ...

7. Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I

🏛️ TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

📍 Ahoskie, NC

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Plan Title: Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I Working Title: Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I Position Number: 54053 FLSA Status: Non Exempt Posting Salary Range: $32,000 - $42,000 POSTING ...

8. In Home Aide

🏛️ Golden Way Home Care

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Golden Way Home Care is a private, locally owned home care company, specializing in In-Home Care for the elderly to remain independent in their own environment. Our goal is to be the best home care ...

9. Lead Carpenter

🏛️ AGS Home Solutions LLC

📍 Washington, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trim/Lead Carpenter-The right candidate will be a person who takes pride in their work. Someone who takes pride in the company they work with, someone who wants to work with a great team and be a ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Bear Grass, NC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

With Windsor Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

