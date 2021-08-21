Mary Jane (Collin) Cronin

Cronin, Mary Jane (Collin) 92, of Chisago City, MN (formerly of Webb Lake, WI and Arden Hills, MN) died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 12th. She shared a loving and adventurous life with her husband Jack Cronin for 68 fun-filled years. Mary loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, various crafts, socializing with friends, spending time at the cabin, gardening, skinny dipping, and was a gifted loon caller. She was a mother to all those who needed it. She was born on September 6th, 1928, and was one of 10 children of Myrtle and Alvin Collin, all who are deceased. Mary and Jack were proud parents of 7 children, Kate (Steve), John (Anne), Colleen, Maureen, Teresa (Greg), Kelly (Brian), Dan (Tina), 15 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren whose lives were all made richer and happier thanks to time spent with Mary. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass, on Friday, Aug. 27th at St. Bridgette of Sweden in Lindstrom, MN.