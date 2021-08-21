Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chisago City, MN

Mary Jane (Collin) Cronin

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cronin, Mary Jane (Collin) 92, of Chisago City, MN (formerly of Webb Lake, WI and Arden Hills, MN) died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 12th. She shared a loving and adventurous life with her husband Jack Cronin for 68 fun-filled years. Mary loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, various crafts, socializing with friends, spending time at the cabin, gardening, skinny dipping, and was a gifted loon caller. She was a mother to all those who needed it. She was born on September 6th, 1928, and was one of 10 children of Myrtle and Alvin Collin, all who are deceased. Mary and Jack were proud parents of 7 children, Kate (Steve), John (Anne), Colleen, Maureen, Teresa (Greg), Kelly (Brian), Dan (Tina), 15 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren whose lives were all made richer and happier thanks to time spent with Mary. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral mass, on Friday, Aug. 27th at St. Bridgette of Sweden in Lindstrom, MN.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arden Hills, MN
City
Chisago City, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Myrtle, MN
City
Lindstrom, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Greg Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy