Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Work remotely in Concord — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 7 days ago

(Concord, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYtEsXX00

1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Remote Bilingual Sales/Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Charlotte, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW: We improve patient's lives by delivering innovative home health solutions that produce better outcomes and reduce overall costs. Our company is committed to making the home the center of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Concord News Watch

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
104
Followers
195
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Ote#Channel Account#Gfi Software#Salesforce Cpq Consultant#Cpq#Ttec#Colonial Penn#Spanish#Az Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy