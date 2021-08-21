Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Paulding, MS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Paulding are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Final Expense Services

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Independent Insurance Sales - $100,000+ First Year Income Potential - No Cold Calling! Management Opportunities! $2,500 - $3,500+ Weekly Full & Part Time Positions Available Final Expense Services is ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.15/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Laurel, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...