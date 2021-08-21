Cancel
Paulding, MS

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Paulding News Beat
Paulding News Beat
 7 days ago

(Paulding, MS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Paulding are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtEoFr00

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Final Expense Services

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Independent Insurance Sales - $100,000+ First Year Income Potential - No Cold Calling! Management Opportunities! $2,500 - $3,500+ Weekly Full & Part Time Positions Available Final Expense Services is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.15/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Meridian, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Laurel, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Laurel, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Paulding News Beat

Paulding News Beat

Paulding, MS
ABOUT

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

