No experience necessary — Newport News companies hiring now

1. Remote Inside Sales Consultant

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aston Carter is currently hiring REMOTE Sales Consultants starting paying $18 an hour! Level 1 - Entry level - ideally some exposure or degree in business that understands how to apply technology to ...

2. Entry Level Position - Consult Potential Customers - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The KYSF Group

📍 Virginia Beach, VA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We fully train from the ground up, so no industry experience is required. We provide great benefits, weekly pay, and are looking to hire by the end of this week. Top candidates will be energetic ...

3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

9. Sales - Frontline Sales Representative

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Offering 60-Days Training Pay at a rate of $20 per hour PLUS Commission for entry level Sales Representatives with no prior Vacation Ownership Sales Experience. Experienced Vacation Ownership ...

10. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...