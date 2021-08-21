Cancel
Minnetonka, MN

Lois B. (Barth) Downs

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Downs, Lois B. (Barth) age 94, Apple Valley & Farming-ton, passed away 8/17/21. Formerly long-term resident of Minnetonka. Preceded in death by husband James R. Downs; son James M. Downs; brother Champ J. Barth; brother-in-law Thomas K. Downs. Attended Page Elementary, Ramsey Jr High & Washburn High School. Graduate of Greater Realtors Institute. Lois was in Real Estate of new construction for over 20 years and worked for many of the area's leading developers. Survived by son Timothy (Char) Downs and daughter Kimberly (Steve) Horne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends & relatives. The family wishes to thank Park Nicollet physicians for providing excellent care over the years and to HealthPartners & Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their compassionate care at the end of her journey. Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Mpls. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society or Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

www.startribune.com

Minnesota Obituaries
Apple Valley, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Obituaries
