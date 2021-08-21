Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Canaan require no experience

(Canaan, CT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Canaan companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. No Experience Needed ($2000 Sign-On Bonus) - Earn up to $17.70/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Hillsdale, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.70, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

2. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Harwinton, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBL1 Bristol, CT (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBL1 - Bristol - 71 Horizon Drive, Bristol ...

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Cornwall, CT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Salisbury, CT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Cornwall, CT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. CDL-B Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $23.25/Hour

🏛️ Sysco - Boston CDL-B Driver

📍 Otis, MA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-B Delivery Drivers Start at $23.25/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Pittsfield, MA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...