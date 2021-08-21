Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canaan, CT

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Canaan require no experience

Posted by 
Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 7 days ago

(Canaan, CT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Canaan companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYtEZxq00

1. No Experience Needed ($2000 Sign-On Bonus) - Earn up to $17.70/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Hillsdale, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.70, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 prior to 10/3/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

2. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Harwinton, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBL1 Bristol, CT (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBL1 - Bristol - 71 Horizon Drive, Bristol ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Cornwall, CT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Salisbury, CT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Cornwall, CT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-B Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $23.25/Hour

🏛️ Sysco - Boston CDL-B Driver

📍 Otis, MA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-B Delivery Drivers Start at $23.25/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Pittsfield, MA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Canaan Today

Canaan Today

Canaan, CT
10
Followers
204
Post
557
Views
ABOUT

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Cornwall, CT
City
Canaan, CT
City
Harwinton, CT
City
Cornwall, NY
City
Canaan, NY
City
Hillsdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Truck Drivers#Amazon Hillsdale#Cdl#Western Express#Crst#Sysco Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy