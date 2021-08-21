Job alert: These jobs are open in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Williston.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Williston:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4316 per week in ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $4,316 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2860 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $2,860 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Williston, ND. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2860 / Week About Host ...

4. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Winn-Marion

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician (Arnegard, ND) Full-Time POSITION SUMMARY: The Journeyman Electrician needs to enjoy teamwork and be reliable, hard-working, is able to lead, and be adaptable to different ...

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $45,000 - $75,000 average annual compensation (uncapped earning environment ideal for successful producers) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation ...

6. Workover Rig Crew

🏛️ Baker Consulting LLC.

📍 Alexander, ND

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I. Job Summary Must have the ability to work on an oil and gas site under direct supervision. Responsible for successfully supporting operations based around work over rig operations. II. Essential ...

7. Utility Line Locating

🏛️ B&G Oilfield Services

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: The role of the utility locator is to receive one calls, navigate, identify, place signal on line, and mark accordingly all affected underground facilities. These may include: gas ...

8. Line Cook

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedule * Full or Part Time Available * Daily Access to 50% of earned wages! * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for people working over ...

9. Meat Cutting & Packaging Associate

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Meat Cutting & Packaging Associate Pay: $15.00 /hour Local Beef processing facility in Williston is in need of meat cutting and packaging associates! Set working schedule in a climate controlled ...

10. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Williston, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...