Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Letter: History repeats itself in Afghanistan

By to the editor
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

James Rothenberg's commentary "What will it take to change U.S. opinions on foreign policy," July 8, regarding the lack of interest of most Americans in foreign policy as instilled and sustained by Washington's institutionally trained career professionals is pertinent to understanding our current national distress over the Biden administration's handling of the end of America's longest, not-declared, 20-year Afghanistan "war," which was actually 30 years.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Repeats Itself#Americans#Soviets#Mujahedeen#Taliban#Pentagon#Department Of Defense#The U S Army#Ww Ii Allied#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US drone strike killed 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

The United States military has carried out a drone strike against an alleged ISIS-K "planner" following a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American soldiers and at least 70 Afghans. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill...
PoliticsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: History, and why we are doomed to repeat it

Serendipity sometimes plays a strange game. Such was the case last weekend when a war veteran from Seattle showed up at my door to haul away an old MGB he’d taken a fancy to. At one point, while deeply involved in the required ritual of tire kicking, he happened to...
ImmigrationKRQE News 13

U.S. to relocate Afghan refugees to Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the United States evacuates thousands of people from Afghanistan, a spokeswoman for Holloman Air Force Base confirmed Friday the base near Alamogordo will be used as a temporary housing site for Afghan refugees. Holloman will join six other U.S. military bases in the operation, including Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, according to a news release.
Ohio StateWTRF

Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Edison Local Schools confirmed Friday that 2017 graduate of Edison High School, Max Soviak, a Navy Corpsman, was among the American service members killed in a terror attack in Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 U.S. service members. Max served as a medic in the U.S. Navy,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy