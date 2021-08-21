Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Lodge Grass

(LODGE GRASS, MT) Companies in Lodge Grass are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lodge Grass:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ranchester)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN (EMT)

🏛️ Montana State Job Bank

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Big Horn County has the following position available in Hardin MT:- Intermittent Pool: EMT-Basic through EMT-Paramedic w/ or w/o CC endorsement.SALARY:$17.10 per hour.SCHEDULE: Intermittent Pool

4. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

5. Police Officer

🏛️ City of Hardin

📍 Hardin, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Hardin, MT Police Officer - Full Time, $24.00 per hour plus Benefit Package of $34,250. Must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. Must possess a valid MT driver's license or apply ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2793.61 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crow Agency, MT

💰 $2,793 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crow Agency, MT. Shift: 4x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2793.61 ...

7. Warehouse Order Selector - Earn $18.83/Hour + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Montana - Part-Time Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Lodge Grass, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Part-Time Warehouse Order Selectors in Billings, MT Start at $18.83/Hour + Incentives New Hires are Eligible for a $2,500 Sign-On Bonus! Part-Time Why Join Sysco: * Start at $18 ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Parkman, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...