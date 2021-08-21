Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shorewood, MN

Michael James

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

James, Michael 79, of Shorewood, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on August 16. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the eighth of nine children of Dr. Lawrence James and Helen (Gaunt) James. He was a graduate of Abbott Pennings High School, DePere, WI, and of the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He worked as a Right of Way Agent and Real Estate Manager for Wisconsin Electric Company for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Cerny); daughter, Michelle James (Michael Petty); son, Anthony (Joy) James; grandchildren, Lillian Grace and Ethan Michael James; siblings, Timothy (Mardi) James, Marguerite Grienke, Helen Kathleen James (aka Susie), Patricia (Roger) Derr, and Elizabeth Flemming (Tom Peterson); and many nieces and nephews. Mike loved to fish, to walk on the beach with Pat, to visit Eagle River, WI, and to work on projects. But most of all he loved his family and spending time with them wherever they were. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimers Association. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Brookview Golf Club, 316 Brookview Parkway South, Golden Valley with visitation one hour prior. Reception to follow. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of The Pillars of Shorewood Landing and Grace Hospice for your commitment to providing excellent care to Mike. And for the kindness and caring shown to our family. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Golden Valley, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
City
Shorewood, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Peterson
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depere Wi#Grace Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy