James, Michael 79, of Shorewood, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on August 16. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the eighth of nine children of Dr. Lawrence James and Helen (Gaunt) James. He was a graduate of Abbott Pennings High School, DePere, WI, and of the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He worked as a Right of Way Agent and Real Estate Manager for Wisconsin Electric Company for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Cerny); daughter, Michelle James (Michael Petty); son, Anthony (Joy) James; grandchildren, Lillian Grace and Ethan Michael James; siblings, Timothy (Mardi) James, Marguerite Grienke, Helen Kathleen James (aka Susie), Patricia (Roger) Derr, and Elizabeth Flemming (Tom Peterson); and many nieces and nephews. Mike loved to fish, to walk on the beach with Pat, to visit Eagle River, WI, and to work on projects. But most of all he loved his family and spending time with them wherever they were. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimers Association. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Brookview Golf Club, 316 Brookview Parkway South, Golden Valley with visitation one hour prior. Reception to follow. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of The Pillars of Shorewood Landing and Grace Hospice for your commitment to providing excellent care to Mike. And for the kindness and caring shown to our family. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.