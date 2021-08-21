Cancel
New Hope, MN

Harriet (Hanson) Polson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Polson, Harriet (Hanson) age 94 passed away August 6, 2021. Harriet was born on May 12, 1927 near Grand Meadow, Minnesota. When she was 19, she attended a revival and made the most important decision of her life, that of choosing Jesus to be the leader of her life. That decision drove every aspect of her life going forward. She married Russell Polson in 1948. They were married 65 years and had 4 children. Harriet is survived by her children Sandra (Bruce) Scott, Carol (Ron) Miller, Tim (Peggy) Polson, and Mark (Cindy Brown) Polson, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Russell, her parents, and all 4 siblings. The family would like to especially thank Arbor Lakes Senior Living, North Memorial Hospice and N. C. Little Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care of Harriet in her last few weeks. Full obituary and final arrangements can be found at Neptune Society website. obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/golden-valley-mn/… Services will be held at New Hope Church, New Hope, MN Sept 21, 2021 at 11am. Visitation at 10am. Light lunch to follow. Masks are required. Service will be livestreamed at: vimeo.com/586012009/…. Memorials preferred to New Hope Church or Child Evangelization Fellowship Twin Cities, CEF of MN, PO Box 1714, Burnsville, MN 55337.

www.startribune.com

