DeRichard Iverson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Iverson, DeRichard age 76 of Aitkin died on August 17, 2021 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. He was born on May 23, 1945 in Minneapolis to Ellsworth and Jean (Bork) Iverson. He married Donna Sandberg on July 27, 1964 in Watertown, SD. He was a retired employee of Superior Platting in Minneapolis with 35 years of service. DeRichard is survived by his wife Donna; his daughter, Robin (Rick) Carlson of Brooklyn Center; a brother, Tim Minikus; 2 sisters, Janet (Wayne) Larson and Valerie (Ken) Smith; 2 grandchildren, Arick and Adam Carlson. No Services are being held. Arrangements are with Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

www.startribune.com

