Adam M. Lindemeier

Lindemeier, Adam M. Age 32, of Jordan, formerly of Chaska died tragically on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Preceded in death by grandparents, Erbin and Blanche LaTour and Lloyd and Arlene Lindemeier. Survived by his loving wife, Jennifer, and his two children, Jackson and Elena; his parents, Rick and Judy Lindemeier of Chaska; parents-in-law, Kathy Haldeman-Wallner and Richard Wallner of Chanhassen; siblings, Tara Lindemeier of Minneapolis, Anna Tichborne of New Zealand, Angela (Michael) Weiland of Chaska, Fredrick Wittsten of Sweden, Kelsey (Lee) Sorenson of Carver, Ditlev "D" (Kristina) Geertsen of Denmark; nieces and nephews, Nolan, Evie, Harper, Sadie, Rowan, Arthur and Ellis; aunts, uncles, many cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN. A Celebration of Adam's Life will follow at his parent's home, 2:00 - 5:00 PM. Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska (952) 448-2137 bertasfh.com.